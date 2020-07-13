Coast Guard Involved in Search for Missing Swimming at RI Beach

A swimmer was reported missing Sunday night at a Rhode Island beach, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies to conduct a search for him.
The 64-year-old man was last seen swimming in the area of Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, the Coast Guard said.
NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR says the man's wife reported him missing when he didn't come back from a swim. He went swimming around 7:10 p.m., and his wife contacted authorities just after 8:45 p.m., Narragansett Fire Captain Joseph Conroy told WJAR.
The Coast Guard deployed response boats and a helicopter to aid in the search, the agency said on Twitter.
Crews on scene suspended their search late Sunday night and will resume Monday morning at 5 a.m., WJAR reported, with officials saying the water was too rough for the boats.
Local authorities are assisting in the search, including the Narragansett, Warwick, and East Greenwich fire departments.