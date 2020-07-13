Coast Guard Involved in Search for Missing Swimming at RI Beach

A swimmer was reported missing Sunday night at a Rhode Island beach, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies to conduct a search for him.

The 64-year-old man was last seen swimming in the area of Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, the Coast Guard said.

#HappeningNow: @USCGNortheast crews from STA Point Judith #RI, STA Block Island, CGC Kingfisher, and Air Station Cape Cod #MA, in addition to local authorities, are currently searching for a 64-year-old male last seen swimming in the vicinity of Scarborough Beach.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 13, 2020

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR says the man's wife reported him missing when he didn't come back from a swim. He went swimming around 7:10 p.m., and his wife contacted authorities just after 8:45 p.m., Narragansett Fire Captain Joseph Conroy told WJAR.

The Coast Guard deployed response boats and a helicopter to aid in the search, the agency said on Twitter.

Crews on scene suspended their search late Sunday night and will resume Monday morning at 5 a.m., WJAR reported, with officials saying the water was too rough for the boats.

Local authorities are assisting in the search, including the Narragansett, Warwick, and East Greenwich fire departments.