Man beaten, choked with baton in Cohasset road rage attack, police say

Gregory Knowles faces charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and witness intimidation

By Asher Klein

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

A person was beaten with a baton in a road rage attack on a highway in Cohasset, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

The alleged assailant, Gregory D. Knowles, of Hingham, was arrested Friday night and the expandable police-style baton was found in his vehicle, Cohasset police said Monday.

The incident was reported by the alleged victim, a 34-year-old man from South Boston, who said the driver of a Jeep stopped in front of his car and choked and hit him on the head and body with a baton, according to police. The man was injured but declined to go to the hospital.

The driver got back into the Jeep and drove off, but the South Boston man wrote down the license plate number, police said. Officers went to the home of the owner, Knowles, and identified the 51-year-old as the suspected attacker.

He was arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and witness intimidation, according to police, who said they towed his Jeep to their headquarters and, after obtaining a search warrant, found the baton inside.

Knowles was due in Quincy District Court Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

