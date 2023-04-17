Cold, Wet Teens Rescued From Mass. Water Tunnel Entrance

A group of teenagers stranded near a huge flood-mitigation tunnel near Worcester, Massachusetts, were rescued on Sunday, officials said.

The six teenagers were near the Worcester Flood Diversion Channel in Auburn when one called 911 about 4:15 p.m. They had reached the head of the tunnel — part of the area's water infrastructure — and couldn't get back, according to the Auburn Fire Rescue Department.

The entrance to the tunnel is surrounded on three sides by steep rock walls, and water was flowing out of the tunnel, according to an image shared by rescuers Sunday. First responders hoisted the kids up to safety with a rope.

"They were wet, cold and had some minor scratches but had no injuries and did not require transport to a hospital," fire rescue said, noting they called the teens' parents to pick them up.

The Pakachoag Hiking Trail runs along one side of the channel, though the trail's rules urge hikers to stay on it.