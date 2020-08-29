Conn. Man Killed in Raynham Motorcycle Crash

A Connecticut man died Friday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck on Route 24 in Raynham, Massachusetts, state police said.

Mariusz Laszcak, 53, of Wilton, was identified Saturday as the victim in Friday's crash.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. Friday to Route 24 southbound at the Exit 13A off ramp in Raynham for a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

A preliminary investigation shows Laszcak, operating a 2006 Honda motorcycle, was merging from Route 44 onto Route 24 southbound when he struck the rear passenger side tires of a 2016 International Truck traveling on Route 24 southbound.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Laszcak died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

The truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Baltimore, Maryland, was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT and the Raynham Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.