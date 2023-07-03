Constituents say questions surrounding city councilor's crash have them concerned

Constituents are raising concerns after Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara reportedly crashed into a home in Jamaica Plain Friday while her 7-year-old son was sitting in the back without a booster seat.

NBC10 Boston requested the police report from the location where Lara and her son were involved in a crash. It was redacted, but police confirmed there was only one crash in the area that day.

That redacted police report states a driver was heading inbound on Centre Street when another car started to pull out. The first driver swerved to avoid a crash, but couldn’t hit the brakes in time to stop from hitting the front porch of the house. The man in the other car told police that he was barely out of the spot, then stopped when he saw a car speeding behind him. Witnesses told NBC10 Boston that they saw the car driving at a high rate of speed.

“I think the comment I made to my wife was, ‘Someone’s going to be resigning soon,’” constituent Rick Bornstein said. “It shows poor judgment and she probably should resign.”

Lara was allegedly driving with a revoked license, in an unregistered, uninsured car with an expired inspection sticker that belonged to someone else. The District Six Boston City Councilor has not been arrested and has the opportunity to request a hearing before a clerk magistrate. If probable cause is found at the hearing, the case will be set up for an arraignment.

“It’s concerning and if she needs help I want her to get that help because I think she’s done a good job so far,” constituent Susan Caron said. “I think a lot of people are probably using this as an excuse to not support Kendra.”

“I probably would not vote for her,” Bornstein said.

Lara’s 7-year-old son had to get several stitches at the hospital, according to her chief of staff. The police report states the child had a black eye, a deep cut on his left eyebrow and was not in a booster seat at the time of the crash. Department of Children and Families was notified, but a spokesperson told NBC10 that the department does not provide specifics due to state and federal privacy requirements.

Lara’s office did not respond to multiple NBC10 Boston requests for comment.