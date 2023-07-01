Boston city councilor and her son involved in JP car crash

A member of the Boston City Council and her son were involved in a car crash in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon, according to her office.

Councilor Kendra Lara's chief of staff confirmed to NBC10 Boston that both she and her son, Zaire, were in the crash and said they are expected to be OK, though Zaire "received several stitches" at Boston Children's Hospital.

A Boston police spokesman said a crash took place before 4:30 p.m. on Centre Street near Monument Square. He didn't have more confirmed information, noting Friday night that the report was still being written. The Boston Globe reported that Lara's vehicle hit a house.

Lara told the Globe in a text message that she was with her 7-year-old son at the hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Fire Department and Mayor Michelle Wu for comment.

"It was a scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and Zaire are expected to make a full recovery," Lara's chief of staff, Lee Nave Jr., said in a statement. "She asks for privacy at this time."

Lara represents the city's Sixth District, which includes Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, and was elected in 2021. Her city biography says she is the first person of color to represent the district.