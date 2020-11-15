Local

New Hampshire

Contractors Sought to Help Plow New Hampshire Roads

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is looking for private contractors to help plow roads this winter with three to five-ton and 10-wheel dump trucks.

The department is seeking contractors with three- to five-ton and 10-wheel dump trucks, with a minimal of a front plow and operator, in Chichester, Bow, Candia, Londonderry, Chester, Hollis, Canterbury, Warner, Derry, Milton, Strafford, Northwood, Lee, Exeter, Epping, Dover, Rye, Kingston, Hooksett, Merrimack, Hampton, and Rochester.

Those interested in learning more about the available opportunities are encouraged to call David Gray, winter maintenance program specialist, at (603) 419-9017.  

