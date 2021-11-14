Cool Temps Throughout the Day, Showers Overnight

A wedge of high pressure will bring seasonable conditions to the area today. We’ll see sunshine this morning giving way to some mid-level clouds which will dim out the sun this afternoon.

High temps reach the upper 40s to around 50 south, mostly in the 40s north.

A west wind, gusty at times through the mid-afternoon, will make it feel a bit cooler so keep a jacket or a sweatshirt on hand. It’ll also make it harder to rake those leaves off your lawn if that’s on your agenda today. Looks to be a decent day down in Foxboro for the football game with temps reaching 50 by kickoff and falling back into the 40s by the end of the game.

Clouds increase and thicken up tonight as a system develops well off shore. Showers develop late tonight and continue into the early morning hours of Monday. With cold air in place, the higher elevations across the interior will likely see some snow mixed in, all snow central and northern New England. A few wet snow flakes aren’t out of the question for the suburbs north and west of Boston! As far as accumulation goes, not expecting much or any south, but the mountains up north will pick up a light accumulation.

Lows Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north.

After a couple lingering showers Monday morning, we’ll deal with clouds and sun the rest of the day south, more clouds north with the risk for rain and snow showers through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be close to seasonable, upper 40s south, low to mid 40s south.

Seasonable with sunshine and highs in the 40s north to near 50 south Tuesday. Turning milder by Wednesday with highs in the 50s. We may even take a run at 60 Thursday (south) before another cold front arrives to end the work week with some showers!