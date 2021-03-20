Couple Arrested for Alleged Assault on Passenger, MBTA Police Officer

A Massachusetts man and woman are under arrest for allegedly assaulting an MBTA police officer near the Nubian Square station Friday night.

According to Transit Police, officers were inside the Nubian Square MBTA station shortly before 7:30p.m when they were approached by a man who said he had just been attacked.

The victim reportedly told officer he was punched in the face several times, which resulted in a chipped tooth, and a swollen lip and eye.

Police say they used the description provided by the victim to identify his assailant.

According to police, the suspected assailant, Kyle Hicks, 29, of Roxbury, quickly became combative. Hicks' companion, identified as 30-year-old Valerie Gales, of Dorchester, tried to hit the officer with a glass bottle, police said.

After a violent struggle with multiple officers, Hicks and Gales were arrested. Police have not indicated the charges the pair face.