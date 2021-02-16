Local

COVID Vaccine Registration Opens For Vermonters Ages 70+

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott acknowledged questions many residents have about why other states have opened the vaccine to broader populations

By The Associated Press

covid-19 vaccine

Vermonters aged 70 and older can start registering Tuesday for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state’s third phase of vaccine distribution.

Appointments can be made starting at 8:15 a.m. on the Health Department’s website, which is encouraged, or by calling 855-722-7878.

It’s the smallest age group that the state has identified for priority vaccinations with approximately 33,200 Vermonters, said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith.

“We should be able to register and schedule and ultimately vaccinate this age group relatively quickly,” he said Friday during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing.

Gov. Phil Scott said he knows many residents are wondering why other states have opened the vaccine to broader populations than Vermont has. Some neighboring states have opened eligibility to people aged 65 and older and in certain job categories, Scott said.

“But again, just saying people are eligible doesn’t mean they actually have the doses to cover them,” he said.

The Associated Press

