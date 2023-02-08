Crane Falls Into Building in Brighton

A crane appears to have fallen into a building under construction in Boston's Brighton neighborhood.
The incident happened Tuesday at the intersection of Corey Road and Jordan Road.
The Boston Police Department did not give any information Tuesday evening, but aerial footage from SkyRanger appeared to show a tipped crane with its arm stretched across the top of the structure.
No further details were immediately available.
