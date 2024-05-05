Cranston Police Department mourns sudden loss of K9 Zeus

The police department in Cranston, Rhode Island, is mourning the death of one of its K9s.

Cranston police announced that K9 Zeus died Saturday afternoon after he experienced a sudden illness. He was nine years old.

"K9 Zeus, with with his handler Sgt. Gregg Bruno, served our department with great distinction, dedication and honor," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "He left a lasting impact on so many over the years...he will be greatly missed!"

According to the department, Zeus was responsible for the seizure of narcotics, firearms, and US currency. He also successfully tracked both criminals and missing persons, and was the star of many community demonstrations.

There will be a funeral procession Monday for Zeus that kicks off at Greenwich Valley Veterinarian at 1 p.m. There will be a brief stop in front of Cranston Police Headquarters around 1:45 p.m. for a final radio call before the procession moves onto the Final Gift Pet Memorial Center for a walk-through and final salute.

The public is welcome, and encouraged, to line the route to pay their respects, police say.

The department said they, along with Sgt. Bruno, appreciate the many kind words and support they've received.

"While Zeus has crossed the rainbow bridge, he will never be forgotten," the department said, asking everyone to keep Sgt. Bruno in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. "Rest in Peace Zeus!"