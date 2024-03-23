WESTFORD

Crash causes tractor-trailer rollover in Westford

Mass. State Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash that caused a tractor-trailer to roll over off the side of the road on Route 495 Northbound.

Authorities responded to a tractor-trailer rollover in Westford, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

The driver was transported to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the truck was hauling thousands of pineapples and many fell on to the brush on the side of the road.

WESTFORD
