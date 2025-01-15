Massachusetts

Crash closes I-495 in Littleton

NBC10 Boston

A crash closed a Massachusetts highway in both directions in Littleton Wednesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said just after 5 p.m. that the southbound side of Interstate 495 was closed before Exit 79. A few minutes later, MassDOT said both sides of the highway were closed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

As of 6:40 p.m., two northbound lanes had reopened, while the southbound side remained closed.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsLittleton
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us