Crash closes I-495 in Littleton

A crash closed a Massachusetts highway in both directions in Littleton Wednesday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said just after 5 p.m. that the southbound side of Interstate 495 was closed before Exit 79. A few minutes later, MassDOT said both sides of the highway were closed.

As of 6:40 p.m., two northbound lanes had reopened, while the southbound side remained closed.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

Authorities did not say how many vehicles were involved.