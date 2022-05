A multi-car crash and a car fire have closed part of I-93 southbound in Boston Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the crash is near exit 12. All lanes are closed.

Drivers should try to avoid the area and expect delays.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.