Credit card skimmers discovered at 9 area Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Credit card skimmers were recently discoverd at nine area Roche Bros. Supermarkets in the Greater Boston area, the company said.

Roche Bros. said in a press release Tuesday that their security teams found skimmers at checkout terminals at eight of their stores on April 24, including Wellesley, Watertown, Bridgewater, Westwood, Natick, Downtown Crossing, Sudbury and Needham. Two additional skimmers were discovered the following morning, April 25, at their West Roxbury store.

The first skimmer was found at the Wellesley store on April 24, and in response, the company notified all of its stores about the potential threat, which led to the further discoveries. They said the credit card skimmers were found within minutes of their placement.

To date, Roche Bros. said they have not received any reports that customer data was compromised.

"We are immensely proud of the vigilance and dedication demonstrated by our store teams in safeguarding our customers' payment data," CEO Kevin Barner said in a statement. "The implementation of daily security inspections played a pivotal role in swiftly identifying the credit card skimmer in Wellesley. Additionally, our proactive protocols, including the immediate dissemination of information to all stores, enabled the swift detection of skimming devices across multiple locations on the same day."

No further details were released.