Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden

Crews Battle Fire at a Home in Malden

By Mary Markos and Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are responding to a fire in a house in Malden, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Authorities say they received reports of a fire on Forest Street at around 7:30 a.m.

A woman told NBC10 Boston that she and her boyfriend woke up to the fire and there are pets being rescued.

The house has been in the family since 1962, according to a relative.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Half a dozen departments from surrounding towns coming to help, including Lynn, Everett and Medford.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation

This article tagged under:

Malden
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us