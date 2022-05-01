Local

blue hills reservation

Crews Battle Large Brush Fire at Blue Hills Reservation in Mass.

The Blue Hills Reservation brush fire was affecting between 13-16 acres at its height on Sunday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Firefighters battled a large brush fire spanning 13-16 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Crews received a call around 1 p.m. and battled the fire for more than seven hours. The scene was cleared around 8:30 p.m., according to the Milton Fire Department.

Several communities were called to fight the flames, including Braintree, Canton, Milton, Quincy, Sharon, Dover, and Norfolk. The Massachusetts State Police airwing assisted, and tanker trucks were brought in to assist the fire fight.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Canton Fire Department, the fire itself was more on the Quincy/Braintree area of the state park. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

NBC10 Boston and NECN meteorologists had warned that dry and breezy conditions this weekend in New England would yield brush fire potential across the southern part of the region. The leading cause of wildfires in New England is discarded cigarettes and brush burning.

The Blue Hills Reservation, located only minutes from downtown Boston, stretches over 7,000 acres from Quincy to Dedham, and Milton to Randolph, offering year-round enjoyment for outdoor enthusiasts.

