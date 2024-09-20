Boston

Crews respond to manhole fire in Boston

The intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Oliver Street was closed due to the active scene.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police officers and firefighters have responded to a manhole fire in the city Friday evening.

The Boston Police Department says the fire sparked at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Oliver Street, which was closed due to the active scene.

There was no other information immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusetts
