Crews respond to manhole fire in Boston

Boston police officers and firefighters have responded to a manhole fire in the city Friday evening.

The Boston Police Department says the fire sparked at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Oliver Street, which was closed due to the active scene.

There was no other information immediately available.