Crews Searching Hyde Park Pond for Missing Swimmer

Massachusetts State Police have responded to Turtle Pond in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood for a report of a person who went missing while swimming.

State police confirmed just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday that their dive team and air wing are on scene and are being assisted by the Boston Fire Department.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger flew over the popular pond, where a large group of people were gathered on a dock while divers and boats were searching the water.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.