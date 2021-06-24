Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Crews Searching Hyde Park Pond for Missing Swimmer

Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Fire Department have responded to Turtle Pond

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police have responded to Turtle Pond in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood for a report of a person who went missing while swimming.

State police confirmed just after 5:45 p.m. Thursday that their dive team and air wing are on scene and are being assisted by the Boston Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger flew over the popular pond, where a large group of people were gathered on a dock while divers and boats were searching the water.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 56 mins ago

NH Lawmakers OK $13.5 Billion Budget Package With Tax Cuts, Abortion Restrictions

Hunger 2 hours ago

New Mural, ‘Kind of Like Sunshine,' Aims to Boost Vt. Charity

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONHyde Park
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us