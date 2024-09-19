Crunch! Moving truck ‘Storrowed' on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

An overheight moving truck was "Storrowed" under a bridge on Soldiers Field Road in Boston on Thursday morning, causing lengthy delays.

The accident occurred on Soldiers Field Road inbound at North Harvard Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Ryder moving truck made contact with the bridge. Photos showed the back of the truck was almost completely ripped off.

No one was injured, but the crash is resulting in lengthy traffic delays.