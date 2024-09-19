Boston

Crunch! Moving truck ‘Storrowed' on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

No injuries were reported, but the crash is causing delays

By Marc Fortier and Mark Garfinkel

An overheight moving truck was "Storrowed" under a bridge on Soldiers Field Road in Boston on Thursday morning, causing lengthy delays.

The accident occurred on Soldiers Field Road inbound at North Harvard Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A Ryder moving truck made contact with the bridge. Photos showed the back of the truck was almost completely ripped off.

No one was injured, but the crash is resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us