CT Man Charged in Attempted Worcester Carjacking

A 40-year-old Connecticut man is accused of assaulting a woman and trying to steal her car over the weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The woman had pulled over to help the man, later identified as William Vasbinder, after he crashed into the concrete foundation of a business sign. The woman flagged down police in the area 575 Park Avenue after the incident around 2 a.m. Saturday.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the car he crashed was stolen and that his driver’s license was revoked. Vasbinder now faces multiple charges.

When the woman pulled over to help, she parked close to the crash scene and left her keys in the ignition. When she approached Vasbinder, he got out of the car, ran to the woman's car and jumped into the driver’s seat in an attempt to steal it.

The woman quickly tried to pull Vasbinder from her driver’s seat and a struggle ensued between the two. Vasbinder repeatedly punched the woman with a closed fist, police said, but she was was able to take the keys out of the ignition. Vasbinderin fled the scene on foot when he heard police sirens.

When officers arrived on scene, they immediately started to search the area. They found Vasbinder in the area of 90 birch Street.

Police called an ambulance for Vasbinder to be treated for non-life threatening injuries he sustained during the crash.

Vasbinder, of 58 Sunnyside Ave. Putnam, Connecticut, was charged with assault and battery, carjacking, driving without a License, leaving the scene of property damage, and using a motor vehicle without authority.