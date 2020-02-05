Cupola in Newton Centre Has Closed

A suburban Italian restaurant that focused on takeout pasta and pizza has shut down.



According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Cupola in Newton Centre is no longer in business, with a note out front thanking customers for their support and patronage. The dining spot, which first opened in the fall of 2017, featured "Italian fast food" with offerings that included soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta dishes, pizza, risotto, breads, desserts, coffee, and more.



Cupola had previously been home to a location of Bottega Fiorentina; another location of that spot remains in operation in the Coolidge Corner section of Brookline.



The address for the now-closed Cupola in Newton Centre was 1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre, MA, 02459.



by Marc Hurwitz





