CVS Adds 34 New COVID Vaccine Sites in Massachusetts

CVS Health will begin giving vaccines to eligible residents at 34 additional locations across Massachusetts, the Rhode Island-based company announced Thursday.

The added store locations will offer vaccinations as early as Sunday. Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health.

The additional retail locations add to the 51 stores previously activated in the state, bringing the total number of CVS Pharmacies administering a vaccine in Massachusetts to 85.

The new sites come as Massachusetts prepares to launch a new system Friday for appointments at mass vaccination sites in an attempt to rectify what has been a rocky vaccine rollout.

To get the vaccine at participating CVS Pharmacy locations, patients must register online in advance. People without internet access can contact CVS Customer Service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

Supply for the expanded rollout in the state is sourced directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following counties: Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, and Worcester. As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more store locations and in more Massachusetts communities.

The 85 sites in Massachusetts are among nearly 1,200 CVS Pharmacy locations across 29 states and Puerto Rico where the company is administering vaccine.