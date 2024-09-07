Dangerous rip currents in New England Saturday

A high surf advisory remains in place Saturday along the New England coastline with breakers expected to reach 4-9 feet. Dangerous rip currents are also in play along the water’s edge so please be careful if heading to the beaches this afternoon.

Thankfully, seas are expected to subside overnight and Sunday as a strong ocean storm races well offshore from New England and exits into the Canadian Maritimes.

It will be warm and a bit sticky this afternoon with a blend of clouds and sunshine. We’ll remain mostly on the dry side, but a rogue shower may sneak into the picture later this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. Highs will be low to mid 70s at the coast, and mid to upper 70s in the interior.

Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will break out early this evening across western New England, and move into New Hampshire, central Massachusetts, and central Connecticut by late in the evening. They'll finally arrive in the Boston area just before 9 p.m.

By midnight much of the shower activity will exit the southern New England coastline with only a few lingering showers left over central and northern Maine before ending late tonight.

Lows will be in the 50s south, and 40s north.

It will be much cooler with lower humidity Sunday along with plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. Most of us stay dry with the exception of a few showers and sprinkles across the higher terrain of northern New England with some afternoon instability. Highs will be upper 60s to low 70s south, and 60s north.

We'll have a sunny and pleasant start to the new work week with highs in the 70s. Then summer makes a comeback later in the week with highs in the 80s!

Have a great Saturday!