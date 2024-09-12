Dani's Queer Bar opens in former Pour House location in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last year, it was reported that a new bar that caters to the LGBTQ community would be coming to Boston, and now we have learned that it is open.

According to its website and Instagram page, Dani's Queer Bar opens later today in the Back Bay, taking over the space on Boylston Street where The Pour House used to be. As stated in an earlier article here, LGBTQ Nightlife Events is behind the new spot, saying at the time that "Our mission is to open Boston's first Queer Bar for women and non-binary LGBTQ+ community members who feel like we have no place."

The Pour House temporarily closed in March of 2020 after 34 years in business.

The address for Dani's Queer Bar is 907 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02115. Its website is at https://danisqueerbar.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/danisqueerbarboston

