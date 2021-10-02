Dartmouth Man, 80, Dies After Getting Trapped Under Skid-Steer Loader

An elderly man died Friday after becoming trapped under a Mustang Skid-Steer loader in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, officials said.

Leslie Dewards, 80, was making repairs to the machine and was jacking the item off the ground when the tragic incident unfolded, the Bristol County District Attorney said in a statement Saturday.

Dartmouth police and fire departments responded to the couple's Pardon Hill Road property after Dewards' wife called 911 Friday afternoon when she found her husband unresponsive under the machine.

According to the DA, the apparatus appears to have slid off a small piece of wood, which was placed under the right front block and came to rest on top of Dewards.

Fire officials moved the skid-steer off Dewards and pronounced him dead on scene around 3:40 p.m., the district attorney said.

No foul play is suspected.