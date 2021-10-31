Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
crash

Dartmouth Man Killed In Crash

Police have identified the crash victim

By Jim McKeever

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police have identified the victim of a crash that occured on Thursday in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

According to police, at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning they were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Prospect Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They said they found a 2008 Toyota Tundra in the woods with heavy front-end damage. The driver, Antonio Vassal, 61, of Dartmouth was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Dartmouth and Massachusetts State police, and the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

shooting 1 hour ago

Teen Taken to the Hospital after Shooting at a Halloween Party in Haverhill

armed robbery 2 hours ago

Employee Injured During Armed Robbery in Norwell

Vassal's cause of death is still under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts.

No additional information is available at this time.

This article tagged under:

crashcar accidentAccidentDartmouthsingle-vehicle crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us