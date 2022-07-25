Dave's Hot Chicken Opens Its Second Greater Boston Location Friday

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A California-based chain of dining spots that focuses on Nashville hot chicken is getting ready to open its second location in the Greater Boston area.

According to a press release, Dave's Hot Chicken plans to open in Woburn on Friday, July 29, moving into a space at Woburn Village, a mixed-use development just off Route 128 at the site of the old Woburn Mall. The new outlet will join another on Needham Street in Newton and will offer chicken tenders and sliders with seven heat levels ranging from "no spice" to "reaper" while serving other items such as macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, and fries.

The address for Dave's Hot Chicken at Woburn Village is 300 Mishawum Road (Suite 400), Woburn, MA, 01801. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.daveshotchicken.com/