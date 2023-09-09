Charles River

David G. Mugar statue unveiled on the Esplanade

On Saturday, the founder of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show was honored with an eight-foot-tall statue alongside the Esplanade.

By Laney Broussard

Friends and family of David G. Mugar gathered on the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday morning to unveil a statue honoring his life and legacy.

Mugar was the founder and executive producer of the Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show for over four decades and was a respected community member, philanthropist, and civic organizer in the city.

He passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at the age of 82. His dazzling fireworks show was a staple event in Boston with its thunderous canons and set list consisting of patriotic songs.

The eight-foot-tall bronze statue stands on a granite base in the likeness of Mugar. A plaque with the story of his connection to the July 4th show sits beside the statue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The statue’s construction began in February 2022 by sculptor Robert Shure but had been in the works since 2016.

In a statement read at Saturday’s celebration, former Gov. Charles Baker wrote, “His generosity, creativity, and long-standing commitment to do something very special for people of New England to celebrate our nation’s humble beginnings is wholeheartedly worthy of permanent remembrance.”

More stories out of Boston

Boston 2 hours ago

Woman seriously injured after being struck by lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Boston

Boston 9 hours ago

Showers and storms continue over New England on Saturday

dorchester 8 hours ago

Woman killed in Dorchester shooting

This article tagged under:

Charles RiverESPLANADEboston pops fireworks spectacular
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us