David G. Mugar statue unveiled on the Esplanade

Friends and family of David G. Mugar gathered on the Charles River Esplanade on Saturday morning to unveil a statue honoring his life and legacy.

Mugar was the founder and executive producer of the Fourth of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular show for over four decades and was a respected community member, philanthropist, and civic organizer in the city.

He passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at the age of 82. His dazzling fireworks show was a staple event in Boston with its thunderous canons and set list consisting of patriotic songs.

The eight-foot-tall bronze statue stands on a granite base in the likeness of Mugar. A plaque with the story of his connection to the July 4th show sits beside the statue.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The statue’s construction began in February 2022 by sculptor Robert Shure but had been in the works since 2016.

In a statement read at Saturday’s celebration, former Gov. Charles Baker wrote, “His generosity, creativity, and long-standing commitment to do something very special for people of New England to celebrate our nation’s humble beginnings is wholeheartedly worthy of permanent remembrance.”