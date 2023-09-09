Boston

Woman seriously injured after being struck by lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Boston

The woman was in serious condition, according to a Boston EMS spokesperson

By Eli Rosenberg and Marc Fortier

A woman was struck by lightning at Savin Hill Beach in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to a report of a woman struck by lightning shortly after 3:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center, but her condition was not immediately known.

State police released no further details but said an update will be provided later in the day.

Boston police confirmed that they responded to a report of someone in cardiac arrest near Savin Hill Beach, but they weren't able to confirm that a lightning strike was the cause of the injury.

A spokesperson for Boston EMS said the woman was in serious condition. They also said a second person who was nearby the incident was taken to the hospital, though there is no word on that person's condition.

Several people who live in the area said they heard the lightning strike and rushed outside.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog on the beach at the time, and there were several other people on the beach who saw her get struck by lightning.

One witness told NBC10 Boston that they brought the woman out of the rain and started doing CPR until Boston EMS arrived.

The scene remains active and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

