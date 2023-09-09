2 people shot in Dorchester

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on 12 Greendock street at around 5:26 a.m.

Authorities said they located a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A second person who was shot transported themselves to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

There have been no arrests at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.