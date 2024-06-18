The Karen Read murder trial continues Tuesday without the jury. Instead, the court will interview witnesses who may appear on the stand later.

Monday's testimony focused on the alleged pedestrian crash involving Read and her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

As Week 8 of the murder trial against Karen Read got underway Monday, jurors heard from a state police crash reconstruction expert and saw messages depicting a troubled relationship between the defendant and John O'Keefe.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Joe Paul was grilled on his qualifications concerning crash reconstruction. Another state trooper, Nicholas Guarino, read a series of text messages between Read and O'Keefe that suggested the couple was struggling.

Court is closed Wednesday for Juneteenth. Testimony resumes on Thursday.

Dr. Marie Russell takes the stand

Dr. Marie Russell, an expert witness for the defense, was the first person to take the stand Tuesday as part of voir dire proceedings. Russell is expected to testify that arm injuries suffered by O’Keefe were consistent with an animal attack.

The prosecution has filed a motion seeking to exclude this witness.

Judge Beverly Cannone explained there appears to be a violation of reciprocal discovery regarding Russell, and said she wants to hear from the witness to see if there has been a violation.