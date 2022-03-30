Deadly Boston Parking Garage Collapse: Here's What We Know

The investigation into what caused the deadly collapse of a portion of Boston's Government Center parking garage over the weekend continues, with new information detailing a previous emergency call to the construction site.

A portion of the parking garage collapsed on Saturday, killing 51-year-old Peter Monsini of South Easton and sending another person to the hospital.

Monsini's family issued a statement Monday saying they are "in shock trying to process the loss of Peter."

Here's everything we know about the incident so far:

What happened?

Part of the Government Center garage came down after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed. The demolition is all part of the $1.5 billion Bullfinch Redevelopment Project, construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement. The finished project is expected to include a parking garage surrounded by office and apartment buildings.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters that Monsini was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle that fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle fell eight or nine stories with a large amount of debris. Monsini was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said. A second person was taken to an area hospital after the accident.

The incident was Massachusetts' first fatal construction accident of the year.

Emergency crews called to same site 2 months earlier

NBC10 Boston investigators discovered a call for help to the same construction site months prior to the deadly collapse. Footage of the construction area from Jan. 14 shows a sizable fire rescue response.

According to the scanner audio from that night, firefighters were called for a "unsafe, unstable worksite involving a crane." First responders initially planned to stage a rescue operation on Surface Road at New Chardon street but later determined it would not be necessary.

Emergency crews responded after a water main break caused a leak at the site, according to a police report. The report said a fire department detail was afraid that a crane on the construction site might fall over due to the water leak.

"Officers observed water coming from the construction site onto New Chardon Street," the report states.

Boston Water and Sewer responded for the leak and all streets within a 300-foot radius of the construction site were closed to pedestrians and vehicles for safety reasons. The Boston Fire Department and Bay Crane eventually determined the crane to be stable. The report stated that the site would be closed and the crane monitored through the right until an engineer could inspect it. What that engineer found was not included in the report.

Federal safety records show 11 OSHA violations since 2012 for J. Derenzo Company, resulting in $87,220 in penalties.

Investigation into parking garage collapse ongoing

A large-scale investigation into the collapse is now being conducted by Boston police, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Hayden said Monday his office isn't discarding the possibility of criminal charges.

"Whether some degree of negligence rise to criminality, that's what our investigation will be focused on," Hayden said.

OSHA will play the leading role in the investigation, but local, state and federal authorities will also be involved, the district attorney’s office said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will do "whatever it takes" to find out what happened.

Service has largely resumed on the Orange Line of the MBTA, but Green Line service remains suspended after the deadly partial collapse of the Government Center parking garage.

Who was Peter Monsini?

Peter Monsini's family said Monday they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

“We are in shock and trying to process the loss of Peter,” the family said in a statement. “He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He was full of life, passionate, thoughtful and will be missed deeply by his family and partner, Alicia. We want to thank the Boston Police, Fire and EMS and all responders who came to Peter’s aid. We also want to thank Operating Engineers Local 4 as well as our neighbors, friends and well-wishers near and far for the kind words we have received.”

Monsini was the single father of a 17-year-old son, the family said. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Cousin Richard Monsini described Peter as his best friend and role model. He said his cousin was raised in the demolition business, as his entire family worked in the industry, which makes his loss even harder to reconcile.

“He was a good guy. A great guy. A hard worker and a loving dad," Richard Monsini said. “He was born with an excavator in his hand. He knew how to operate machinery. His family… our family, is in the business."

JDC Demolition, the company for which Peter Monsini was working, said in a statement Sunday that it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

"There are no words that appropriately describe the loss of Peter Monsini, our JDC Demolition teammate. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with Peter and his family," the company said.

"I'm really saddened by his untimely passing," said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, who grew up with Monsini and attended high school and played football with him.

"Peter was just a fun-loving guy with a smile on his face, and just so sorry to hear about this tragic, tragic loss," Sullivan said.

“This is a horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the worker,” Wu said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the worker during this terrible time," added City Councilor Ed Flynn, who represents the neighborhood. "Our prayers are wit him, his family, and I know the city will support that worker and his family. It's a difficult time, but this city sticks together -- especially during difficult times."

Gov. Charlie Baker called the incident "a horrible tragedy for the gentleman who died as well as for his family and obviously for all the coworkers involved."

Impact on commuters

Shuttle buses that have been taking Green Line commuters between North Station and Government Center for the past few days have been discontinued as the Orange Line reopens.

The MBTA said Tuesday it has tested its trains in the tunnels and determined it is safe to resume Orange Line service, but trains will continue to bypass the Haymarket stop in both directions until further notice.

Service on the Green Line remains suspended between North Station and Government Center. Shuttle service on that stretch of the Green Line continued Tuesday night, but beginning Wednesday morning, passengers are being directed to use the Orange Line instead.

All roads in the area of Government Center that were closed in the wake of the accident have since reopened.