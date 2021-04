There was a fatal car crash during the early hours of Thursday morning in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the Everett Turnpike, according to the Bedford Fire Department, which was on scene to help.

No further information was immediately available. The Bedford Fire Department deferred to New Hampshire State Police, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.