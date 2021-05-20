One Person Killed in Webster House Fire

One person died in a three-alarm house fire in Webster, Massachusetts overnight.

When police arrived, a woman was clinging to the roof of the three-family home on High Street. She was rescued using a ladder borrowed from a neighbor.

The conditions were dangerous, according to Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey, when crews were searching for another person trapped inside.

"There was a lot of stuff on the second floor where they were trying to locate the person in the building - a lot of obstacles in there - and the fire was escalating pretty heavily below them," Hickey said. "I felt the conditions were worsening to the point where I needed to pull my crews out of the building to make it safe for them."

The person who died in the fire has not yet been identified. No further information was immediately available.