Man dies in Manchester, NH, hit-and-run; police searching for SUV

Witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle hit a bicycle at an intersection and continued on along Central Street, police say

By Staff Reports

Images of a vehicle shared by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
A man has died after a hit-and-run in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Monday, asking for help finding the driver who fled the scene.

Manchester police are looking for what may be a black Nissan Rogue SUV with veteran's plates as they investigate the crash that took place Wednesday about 3:45 p.m. on Central Street near Union Street.

Police last week that the crash, involving a man on a bicycle, left a 71-year-old with a head injury. The man was rushed to a local hospital; it wasn't immediately clear when he died, and he hasn't been publicly identified.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle hit a bicycle at an intersection and continued on along Central Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who can identify the SUV, was urged to call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711, police said, sharing images of the vehicle.

