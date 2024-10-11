Driver charged weeks after Taunton crash that killed woman in his car

A man faces drunken driving charges in connection with a fatal car crash last month in Taunton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday.

Andrew Sousa, a 27-year-old from Fall River, rear-ended a truck on Route 44 near Range Avenue about 1:24 a.m. on Sept. 15, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. His passenger, 24-year-old Mallory Humphreys, of Taunton, died.

After what prosecutors described as an extensive investigation, Sousa was charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence as well as operating under the influence, officials said.

Sousa appeared in Taunton District Court Friday, prosecutors said, where a judge ordered that he be held on $5,000 bail and that he not drive or drink alcohol upon release. He's due back in court Nov. 15, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.