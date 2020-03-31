Mass. Court to Hear Arguments on Whether to Release Prisoners Amid Pandemic

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Tuesday on a petition that seeks to reduce the prison population in the state in a bid prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The petition seeks to lower the number of prisoners through, among other measures, the release of "incarcerated individuals who are vulnerable

to COVID-19, near the end of their sentence, or who do not pose a threat

to the public."

It also asks that those eligible for parole, including medical parole, are released; and that trial courts take the pandemic into account when they analyze the need for pretrial detention.

"Correctional facilities, where physical distancing and vigilant hygiene are impossible, can be petri dishes for the rapid spread of infectious disease," the petition said.

"Outbreaks in our prisons will, of course, imperil the lives of incarcerated people, but they will also endanger correctional officers and

medical staff, their families, and their communities as staff cycle through the

facilities."

The petition was filed by lawyers from the Committee for Public Counsel Services, the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Seven of the state’s district attorneys, however, have filed a brief opposing the emergency petition, saying inmates should be considered for release on a case-by-case basis in hearings before judges.

Critics say the move could put others in danger.

"In many cases we are talking about releasing an abusive man back into a home where he has raped or abused a woman or a child," Wendy Murphy, a victims' rights attorney, said.

There are approximately 16,500 incarcerated people in Massachusetts, according to the petition.

Several facilities in Massachusetts are overcrowded, according to the Quarterly Report on the Status of Prison Capacity. In 2019, the Bristol Dartmouth facility was operating at 278% capacity and the Suffolk Nashua Street facility was operating at 122% capacity.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins said earlier this month that she is working on a plan to release inmates who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.