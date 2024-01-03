missing person

Dedham woman left her home and hasn't returned, police say

Anyone who locates Kearney should call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212

A woman in Dedham, Massachusetts, left her home this week and hasn't returned, according to police, who are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Kathleen Kearney, 56, was last seen at about noon Tuesday, Dedham police said, adding that she doesn't have a cell phone with her.

Kearney was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, police said, and is known to frequent the Cambridge area.

Anyone who locates Kearney should call the Dedham Police Department at 781-326-1212.

