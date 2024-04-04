Derry

Emergency crews responding to house explosion in Derry, NH

Emergency crews are responding to a house explosion in Derry, New Hampshire, Thursday afternoon.

The state Fire Marshal's Office confirmed the reported explosion on Goodhue Road. There is no word on any injuries and more details were not immediately available.

Video from the area showed a police cruiser blocking off the road and numerous fire department vehicles at the scene.

