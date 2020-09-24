Developer Plans Proposed Dorchester Bay City to Be a ‘National Model'

Accordia Partners manages nearly 34 acres of parking lots and low-level concrete office buildings in Dorchester, many of which are near an MBTA Red Line train station, a beach and the 17,000 UMass Boston students.

The former Bayside Expo Center site and 2 Morrissey Blvd. could see nearly 6 million square feet of office, lab, residential and retail space when built out in the next 10-15 years under a proposal from Boston-based Accordia Partners and Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES) this week.

Business Journal Real Estate Editor Catherine Carlock spoke with Kirk Sykes and Dick Galvin, the partners who lead Accordia, about the new "city" they're planning and their strategy to include women- and minority-business enterprises at every step of development.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.