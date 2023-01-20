‘Did I Miss Something?' Former Tenants Shocked by Murder Charges Against Brian Walshe

For the first time since Brian Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife Ana, two of the couple’s former tenants are breaking their silence.

Mandi and Mike Silva still live in the Revere condo the Walshes rushed to sell off just a few days before the alleged murder. In an exclusive interview with NBC10 Boston on Friday, they said they are still haunted by some of their last memories of the couple together.

“You look back on those memories and you wonder, did I not read between the lines? Did I miss something all of this time,” Mandi Silva said.

The Silvas said they were shocked to hear about Brian’s alleged internet search history. According to prosecutors, he was searching for ways to dismember and dispose of a body on the same day the Silvas said he text messaged them to wish them a happy new year.

“He didn’t answer back when I replied to him. After that, it just went silent,” Mike Silva said.

The Silvas said they also interacted with Brian and Ana Walshe on December 27, when prosecutors said Brian searched for the best state for a man to get a divorce.

“He seemed perfectly normal. It really makes you question like wow, you’re two different people,” Mandi Silva said.

Mike Silva, who has done work for the Walshes for years, said he has been in the basement in Cohasset where police found blood and a damaged knife. He said it is not soundproof and he wonders who, if anyone, was home at the time of the alleged crime.

“Were the kids there? Did they wake up between this? My mind is just going crazy,” Mike Silva said.

The Silvas, who have to move out in May due to the sale of the condo, said they are struggling to find a place to live. They are also trying to mourn the loss of one friend and understand how another could be accused of such a gruesome murder.

“Did Ana see it coming? Did Ana have time to think of her kids? Did Ana beg for help and say stop? There are so many questions that only Brian can answer,” Mandi Silva said.