Dine Out Boston Underway at Restaurants Across the Area

Dine Out Boston is now underway, giving diners in the Hub a chance to try out a new restaurant or two for a special price.

The event kicked off Sunday, and will run through Aug. 20, with eateries across Greater Boston offering menus for lunch and dinner.

Each restaurant chooses one of the following price options per person, excluding drinks, tax and tips.

Lunch $22 $27 $32



Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dinner $36 $41 $46



You don't need a pass or ticket to participate. All you need to do is check the list of participating restaurants. Reservations are recommended.

Dine Out Boston happens twice per year for two weeks in March and August. Formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, the event is organized by the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.