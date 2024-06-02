Dirt bike rider seriously injured after colliding with car in Fall River

The rider was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A dirt bike rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Fall River police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that emergency crews responded to the Bay Village Apartments, located at 2000 Bay Street, around 1:08 p.m. and found the injured biker.

According to police, the dirt bike rider was attempting to pass the car on the left side when it began to turn left into the housing complex, resulting in a collision between the two.

Further details were not shared.

An investigation is ongoing.

