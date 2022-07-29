Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield Is Becoming Floramo's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last month, it was reported that the owner of a beloved spot for steak tips and ribs was taking over the kitchen of a restaurant in the northern suburbs, and now we have learned that the kitchen isn't the only thing changing.

A tweet from Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea says (via a screenshot of an article from the Wakefield Daily Item) that Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield is in the process of becoming a new location of Floramo's. Back in the early part of June, John Floramo started serving lunch at the Main Street spot, offering some faves from the original Floramo's, and a few days later he started offering dinner as well there. It is not known what kinds of changes (if any) the menu might ultimately have at the Wakefield location of Floramo's, and it isn't known if this will be more of a move or a second location, as a new development is being planned for the Floramo's space in Chelsea, though they have apparently been asked to return once construction is complete.

The address for Dockside Restaurant (and the upcoming Floramo's Restaurant) in Wakefield is 1099 Main Street, Wakefield, MA, 01880. The website for Dockside is at https://www.docksiderestaurants.com/ while the website for Floramo's is at http://floramos.net/

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

[Earlier Articles]

Owner of Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Takes Over Kitchen at Dockside Restaurant in Wakefield

New Development at Floramo's Site in Chelsea Gets Approval; Floramo's Could Return to Space

