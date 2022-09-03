Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police

Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was found earlier in the day.

Investigators have not determined yet whether the dog was a stray or lived in the neighborhood.

There was no immediate word on who may have been involved in lighting the dog on fire. Police said they cannot release any suspect information at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the MSPCA, animal control, and the Lynn Fire Department for more information but has not heard back yet.

Earlier this week, a dog was found covered in second-degree burns along Route 1 in Norwood, Mass. The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, whose name is now Annie, is receiving intensive care while authorities investigate the case of animal cruelty.