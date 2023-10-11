Roxbury

Dog stolen from mall in Roxbury; police search for thief

By Matt Fortin

A dog was reportedly stolen from someone at Washington Park Mall in the Roxbury section of Boston, and police are trying to identify the person believed to have done it.

The Boston Police Department said in a news release that the dog was stolen Friday, and featured surveillance photos of the person allegedly behind the animal theft.

The dog's name is Princess.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact detectives by calling (617) 343-4275.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Roxbury news

vaccinations Oct 4

CDC director visits Boston health center, encouraging fall vaccinations

Roxbury Oct 4

Man killed after being hit by car in Roxbury, officials say

This article tagged under:

RoxburyBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us