Dog stolen from mall in Roxbury; police search for thief

A dog was reportedly stolen from someone at Washington Park Mall in the Roxbury section of Boston, and police are trying to identify the person believed to have done it.
The Boston Police Department said in a news release that the dog was stolen Friday, and featured surveillance photos of the person allegedly behind the animal theft.
The dog's name is Princess.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact detectives by calling (617) 343-4275.
