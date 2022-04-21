DOJ Appealing Order Voiding Travel Mask Mandate

Before the week is even over, the federal mask mandate struck down by a judge is being appealed by the justice department.

The notice came after the CDC asked the DOJ to appeal because it said requiring masks inside and on public transportation remains necessary for public health.

The DOJ had said it would do this if given further guidance from the CDC.

As of right now, here in Boston the MBTA is not requiring masks. Wearing face coverings is also optional at Logan Airport, on Uber and Lyft rides and the Steamship Authority’s ferries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The CDC still recommends people to wear masks in these situations and believes the mandate is within its “legal authority to protect public health.”

COVID-19 cases in Boston have seen a rise.

The U.S. Travel Association is one group critical of the DOJ’s appeal.

A spokesperson saying while masks were important during the height of the pandemic, a mandate now is out-of-step considering the tools we have to mitigate the virus.