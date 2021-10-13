Local

Domino's Pizza Shop Robbed in Boston, Police Searching for Suspect

Police were in the area investigating the armed robbery

By Asher Klein

A Domino's Pizza shop was robbed on Park Drive near Boston University's south campus Wednesday, school officials said, urging the community to use caution in the area.

The robber, who was armed, fled toward Brookline on Buswell Street and wasn't immediately caught, according to an emergency alert sent out to the BU community.

Police were in the area investigating the armed robbery. The suspect was described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s, about 5-foot-9 and wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and a fanny pack.

